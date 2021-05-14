Team Tommy McCarthy to push Eddie Hearn for Chris Billam Smith fight

Big Tommy has dismissed the merits of a match-up but it looks like the wheels are turning towards a McCarthy v Chris Billam Smith fight.

The English cruiser holds the Commonwealth title and has been vocal this fight week about facing the Irish continental champion.

Indeed, McCarthy’s first European title defence against Alexandru Jur is being packaged as something of a bridging fight.

The Belfast man was keen for that bridge to be WBC champion Ilunga Makabu while IBF king Mairis Briedis has been on his radar and a fight with WBA titlist Arsen Goulamirian has previously been close. Then there is the new WBO champion – McCarthy’s Matchroom stablemate Lawrence Okolie

However, it now seems that a clash with the Shane McGuigan-trained Billam Smith may now be next on the roadmap – a match-up that ticks boxes both in terms of profile and seasoning.

It perhaps could even be a fight worthy of the Odyssey Arena if promoted right.

Stop trying to avoid me. I’d punch holes in you. Dont bottle it! 🐓 https://t.co/t0siJIYRCJ — Chris Billam-Smith (@ChrisBillam) May 12, 2021

Manager Mark Dunlop has revealed that he is keen on the bout, telling Sky Sports that “the fight I really, really love for Tommy is the CBS fight. I think it’s a cracker. Shut him up and then move on for a world title.”

“I know I shouldn’t… don’t normally get involved in all that but Tommy will school that kid, there’s no problem with that. He can fire at me all he wants.”

“If we, please God, come through this [Jur] fight I’m going to push Eddie for that [CBS] fight. After It will shut everyone up. British, Commonwealth, and European, you could’t ask for anything more, could you?”

👀 “TOMMY WILL SCHOOL CBS” 👀@MARKHDUNLOP says he will be pushing @EddieHearn for @Tommymac90 to take on @ChrisBillam so that they can ‘shut him up’. Who wants to see this one? 🙋#McCarthyJur pic.twitter.com/r76IazFghl — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 13, 2021