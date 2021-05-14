Nathan Watson ready to shoot down ‘Jessie James’ on Demolition card

Nathan Watson [3(1)-0] takes enters the unknown this weekend but is confident he will emerge intact.

The Australian-based welterweight Jessie ‘James’ March on Ace Boxing Group’s ‘Demolition’ card at the Mansfield Tavern on Saturday.

Watson admits he goes into the fight blind with regard to his opponent considering the Sydney native, a Muay Thai convert, has never boxed amateur or pro before.

However, having fought many a fighter he knew little about in the amateurs, the Saints graduate is confident he will be comfortable in his second fight this year.

“All I really know is my opponent has come in from Sydney. He’s an experienced tough Muay Thai fighter and making his professional boxing debut. So I can’t say much on how the fight will go as he is making his debut and I don’t know what to expect,” Watson told Irish-boxing.com.

“Then again as an amateur boxer you don’t know anything of your opponent until your looking across the ring,” he eventually surmises.

While he doesn’t know too much about his opponent, Watson is confident he is prepared and in shape for the fight.

“I am feeling great, really confident.”

“My team at United Fight Team, John Bastable, Simon Orton & Ace Boxing Promotions have been putting amazing work in with me. I feel I am really starting to adapt to the professional game now and fans will see that tomorrow.”

If Watson adds to the win he registered over Thailand’s Uten Chanavon Down Under on Saturday he will become one of Ireland’s busiest boxers of 2021.

That’s a trend he wants to continue throughout the year, although a long overdue trip home is on the agenda.

“The remainder of the year I am looking to stay as active as I can. There is no point getting fit to get unfit at the start of your pro career.



“Also it’s been pretty hard for me and my girlfriend being here in Australia, two years not seeing friends, family etc. So hopefully sooner rather than later and some time this year we can get a quick trip to see some faces. Some people will say Belfast is a shithole but it’s our shithole!”