Robbie Burke signs new pro deal + new fight date CONFIRMED

Dublin light heavyweight Robbie Burke has signed a management deal with Boxing Ireland and will finally return to the ring next month.

The entertaining scrapper will box on the Celtic Clash 12 card on June 26th in Guardamar near Valencia, joining Irish fighters Danny Keating, Owen O’Neill, Kevin Cronin, Julio Cesar, Martin Quinn and Cathy McAleer on the bill.

The announcement comes days after Burke’s once-postponed outing in South Carolina was scrapped due to COVID-related travel restrictions and the news is welcome following a frustrating period for the 32-year-old.

The Glasnevin BC graduate initially turned pro in early 2019 and scored two quickfire wins in Hungary. Declan Geraghty Sr was in the corner for these fights and he would later link up with Pete Taylor but, going forward, he will train and fight out of Phil Sutcliffe’s Crumlin BCalongside fellow Boxing Ireland punchers Quinn and Jake Hanney.

Burke also joins Kerry’s Cronin in the Boxing Ireland stable, a fighter he had previously suggested would make a good opponent and this avenue looks likely to be explored

Manager Stephen Sharpe said that “I’d been chatting to Robbie for a good while. We’d always planned that eventually, he’d come sign with us. He’s had a couple of disappointments, twice now he’s had American fights fall through.”

“It’s great to have him on board, he’s a popular lad, he knows what he wants. He’s up in Crumlin and it’s good to have a base there, that’s obviously where I originated from.”

“His focus is definitely on the Irish title and he’s not the only lad in out stable who’s eyeing the same Irish title. It gives for some interesting fights down the road.”

He’ll fight for us in Spain and we’ll see where it goes from then.”

Boxing Ireland, following an outing in Luxembourg in March, are ratcheting their output up with Celtic Clash 12 being confirmed earlier this week and the 13th and 14th editions being planned for Belfast and Dublin respectively before the end of the year.