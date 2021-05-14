How to WATCH Tommy McCarthy’s European title defence – Running Order

Tommy McCarthy makes the first defence of his European Cruiserweight title in Manchester on Saturday May 15.

Having defeated Bilal Laggoune to become the 15th Irish fighter to buckle the EBU European title around his waist, McCarthy was ordered to defend against former WBC and IBF world champion Krzysztof Wlodarczyk.

Talks were underway with the Pole’s team and a deal all but signed, only for Wlodarczyk to end up in jail for breach of a driving ban.

With the mandatory challenger otherwise engaged the EBU have allowed the popular Belfast big man to make a voluntary defence, meaning his progress won’t be arrested as a result.

Alexandru Jur [19(7)-4(2)] provides the opposition as McCarthy looks to build toward a world title shot.

Irish and UK fans can watch the fight live on Sky Sports while American based Irishboxing followers can take in the title fight on DAZN.

The action begins at 18:00 Irish time with McCarthy third in the ring so expected any time after 7:00pm.

Picture credit Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

17:15 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK



4 x 2 mins International Super-Welterweight contest

ELLIS HOPKINS 11st 0lbs 8oz v BORISLAVA GORANOVA 11st 2lbs 10oz

(Leicestershire, England) (Sofia, Bulgaria)



Followed by



18:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS/DAZN



6 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest

SOLOMON DACRES 15st 12lbs 11oz v MLADEN MANEV 16st 9lbs 0oz

(Birmingham, England) (Sofia, Bulgaria)



Followed by



10 x 3 mins vacant English Super-Lightweight Title

DALTON SMITH 9st 13lbs 9oz v LEE APPLEYARD 9st 13lbs 11oz

(Sheffield, England) (Rotherham, England)



Followed by



12 x 3 mins European Cruiserweight Title

TOMMY MCCARTHY 14st 3lbs 4oz v ALEXANDRU JUR 14st 2lbs 7oz

(Belfast, Northern Ireland) (Oradea, Romania)



Followed by



12 x 3 mins European Super-Bantamweight Title

GAMAL YAFAI 8st 9lbs 10oz v JASON CUNNINGHAM 8st 9lbs 8oz

(Birmingham, England) (Doncaster, England)



Followed by



12 x 3 mins vacant European Super-Middleweight Title

LERRONE RICHARDS 11st 12lbs 10oz v GIOVANNI DE CAROLIS 11st 13lbs 4oz

(New Malden, England) (Viterbo, Italy)



Followed by



10 x 3 mins WBA International Light-Heavyweight Title

JOSHUA BUATSI 12st 6lbs 0oz v DANIEL BLENDA DOS SANTOS 12st 4lbs 12oz

(Croydon, England) (Pont-Sainte-Maxence, France)



