One more run for ‘biggest underachiever’ Declan Geraghty

Declan Geraghty [20(5)-5(4)] believes he may just be the biggest underachiever in pro Irish boxing.

‘Pretty Boy’ turned over with great fanfare. A stylish southpaw with amateur pedigree, skills to burn, a good reputation, and a look to match. In fact, so full was the package he was backed by some to bring big-time boxing back to Dublin.

The now 32-year-old has had big nights, big fights and even some big wins but didn’t quite reach the heights both he and others predicted he would.

The Inner City Dub, has been misfortunate with fight dates falling through of late and has looked impressive against some bigger names only to suffer stoppage defeat, all accumulating to unfulfilled innings according to him.

“I’m probably the most underachieving boxer in Ireland,” he says, although not in a rueful tone.

The National Elite Championship winner has teamed with Ian Gaughran and returns to the ring for the first time in a year this Saturday in Leeds, suggesting he may have the chance to have one more big push.

Geraghty doesn’t see it like that, he knows he is on the final lap and is happy to canter around the track rather than sprint for a big finish if that’s all that is on offer.

You get the sense the former Crumlin and Driminagh fighter wouldn’t hesitate if a big fight came his way but doesn’t want to expect too much in case of further disappointment.

“Only time will tell what level I fight at going forward. We’ll see over the next 3 months and after I have the few fights we have linked up. I will be done after this last run. Three, four maybe five fights max then Il become fat and lazy.

“What do I want to achieve? F*ck all I’d just like an aul fight now again and to take a bit of stress out in the ring,” he adds before admitting he has been frustrated with how things have gone, particularly of late.

“I’ve been very frustrated. I’ve had 26 fights 25 on BoxRec and my boxing career has been so much stop and go.”

Geraghty fights Vladimir Fleischhauer, who Irish fans will know from his recent fight with Edward Donovan, on a Fight Zone card in Leeds on Saturday.