Cut from the same cloth – Ricky Hatton impressed with similarly styled Irish middleweight prospect

He may not have the same genes, a-la young new pro Campbell Hatton, but Brett McGinity [1-0] is still cut from the same cloth as British fight legend Ricky Hatton.

That’s the view of the ‘Hitman’ himself.

The all-time British great has taken the Donegal middleweight under his wing and has been suitably impressed.

In fact, he sees the raw materials, both in and out of the ring, that made him such a well followed and successful fighter in the 22-year-old Hennessy Sports fighter.

After watching McGinty from a trainer’s vantage point, Hatton is confident the Sheer Sports managed fighter has the talent and personality to be a success.

“I think Brett has everything – the potential, the skill, the style, the personality,” Hatton told the press on Wednesday night.

“People always seemed to like my style of fighting, just like they’re going to like Brett’s, and I think they’ll like his personality. The more they see him, the more he’s out there. Brett will tell you himself, you’ve got to have a bit of a sense of humour to come through the front door of my gym. I mean, nobody trains harder than us in that gym but it’s got to be fun, it’s got to be a laugh.

“People liked me because of my style but I think they also liked Ricky Hatton for Ricky Hatton the person. I wasn’t full of bull***t, I didn’t sing my own praises, I never slagged off opponents. I always had a joke, a smile here and there. As well as entertaining people in the ring, I entertained them with what came out of my mouth, didn’t I? And I think Brett is very, very similar.

“When he first came over, he was a little bit of the shy type but bit by bit, he’s coming out of his shell more and, certainly, down the line, I think they [fans] will like that.”

McGinty, who debuted in a highly entertaining fight live on Channel 5, is also fortunate to have a platform from which to win fans with his manner and fighting style.

McGinty beat Jan Ardon over six competitive rounds in December 2020

The European Schoolboys bronze and Commonwealth Youth silver medal winner looks set to be a terrestrial TV regular via his link to Hennessy and their link to Channel 5.

Hatton is confident that sizeable exposure will benefit his charge massively and ensure he captures fight fans’ hearts.

“He’s very fortunate at such a young age to be appearing on Channel 5 where people are seeing him. That helps him build a fan base not just in Ireland but in the UK as well. I think they’ll love him in every way.

“That’s the type of attitude he’s got.He’s got the same type of attitude as me. He’s got the same style as me,” adds the two weight world champion before revealing he wants his fighter to slow down and promoter Mick Hennessy to be patient progressing him.

“He’s just got to slow it down a bit, about 10 mile per hour, have faith in the people looking after him and just do his job when he gets the chance.

“He needs is to be just given a little bit of time so that can all be nurtured. Regular fights which is what Mick (Hennessey) is doing for him, different styles of opponent.

Oakleaf BC graduate McGinty returns on May 22 fighting alongside Monaghan’s Stevie McKenna on the undercard of Sam Egginton’s clash with former world champion ‘King’ Carlos Molina.