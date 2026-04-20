Caoimhin Agyarko ‘Disappointed’ as IBF Orders Second Eliminator – But Kelly Title Fight Still in Sight

Caoimhin Agyarko is disappointed the IBF have ordered he contest a final eliminator, but still remains hopeful he can go straight into a world title fight with Josh Kelly.

The Belfast favourite was hoping he would be granted IBF light middleweight mandatory status after his final eliminator with Brandon Adams was called off at the last minute when the American fell ill after the weigh-in.

Indeed, the 29-year-old’s team had pushed for him to be put straight into a world title fight, arguing the precedent set by Liam Paro – who secured a shot at Lewis Crocker when Paddy Donovan pulled out injured – should be followed.

There arguement wasn’t heard, and the IBF has ordered a second final eliminator for Black Thunder.

The IBF want the former Holy Trinity amateur to fight Bakhram Murtazaliev, the boxer Josh Kelly dethroned to become world champion.

It’s not ideal for the Belfast man, although he remains closer to a world title fight than ever. Not to mention he believes there is a possibility a world title fight could be next.

There is a scenario where Kelly may take Agyarko as a voluntary defence. Irish-boxing.com understands the chance of that happening increases signifigantly if Katie Taylor fights in Croke Park in September.

“I’m disappointed the IBF have ordered another eliminator after Adam’s pulled out due to collapsing which was because of having issues with making the weight, I shouldn’t then have to fight in another eliminator after doing everything asked of me the first time round,” Agyarko tells Irish-boxing.com.

“A similar situation happened in the Paro v Donavon eliminator and they ordered Paro to fight for the title next, so I’m not sure why it’s different for me,”he adds.

“Although, I’m confident we can still make the Kelly fight. I’ve left it down to my team, one way or another I will be world champion this year if it’s Murtazliev next so be it.”