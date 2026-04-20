Opening Day World Cup Win For Jude Gallagher

Jude Gallagher opened Team Ireland’s account at World Boxing Cup Brazil in style.

The Two Castles BC operator scored an impressive 5-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Zhanseri Kosherbayev.

The victory sees the Tyrone native progress to the last 16 of the contest.

Speaking after the fight Gallagher said: “A tough one to get started (on). A very good opponent, a very technical, high-skilled bout so I’m just delighted to come out on the right side of that one….The last round was very important. I knew it was level going in to the last. I sort of went through him, took him by surprise a wee bit and I think I hurt him with a body shot. That allowed me to pick my shots better and control the third round.”

Jack Marley and Jon McConnell were also in action but didn’t progress.

Dublin heavyweight, Marley suffered 4-1 defeated to Dean Nwokedi Chime of Italy.

While Holy Trinity’s McConnell bows out after a close fight with Kazakhstan’s Farukh Tokhtassunov .