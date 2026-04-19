‘Now or Never for Croke Park Dream’ – Hearn Says Nation Will Carry Taylor to Historic Farewell

The Irish public want Katie Taylor to have the historic ending her historic career deserves, declared Eddie Hearn after a ‘positive meeting’ with Croke Park Officials on Friday.

The greatest female boxer of all time and one of sports’ most influential athletes made clear her intention to retire earlier this year. The Olympic medal winner also said she wanted her final fight to play out in Croke Park.

It’s long been a dream for the Irish Icon and one that Hearn first mentioned in a Dublin Castle hosted press conference announcing she was turning over in late 2016.

Despite coming close on a number of occasions, it has yet to materialise, although Hearn claims Taylor is close to becoming the first fighter since Muhammad Ali to top a bill on Jones Road.

The Essex’s fight maker feels the conditions are right and believes there is a ground swell of support that can only help make it happen. The promoter, who was angered by Croke Park suggestions Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua could hold the key to the two-weight undisputed world champion fighting at GAA Headquarters, says such is the support that the sporting great would sell out the venue on her own.

“I feel that the swell of the support means that the confidence to fill this place is higher than it has ever been,” Hearn told RTE, who had interviewed the promoter outside Croke Park. “Obviously throw that in with her huge profile, the Netflix fights and stuff like that. Before you look at the costs of coming here vs the risk of also filling it. Now we are more confident than ever. There seems to be an unbelievable swell of support from the country to make this happen. And I know we fill this place.



“And I know how important it has become to Katie, and we’ve reached that moment in her career where it’s here, or it’s over. And no one wants it to be over. No one wants her to walk away from the support fulfilling her lifelong dream, given everything that she’s achieved. It just wouldn’t be right.”