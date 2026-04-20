Back to the Point – Pierce O’Leary to Top Dublin Heavy Summer Bill

Pierce O’Leary will top a 3Arena bill on August 1.

Fresh from the success of their March 14 Anthony Cacace topped fight night at the famous Dublin venue, Queensberry are close to confirming a return to The Point.

DUBLIN, IRELAND: MARCH 14: St Patricks Day Weekend – Dickens v Cacace. Fight Night at the 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland on the 14th March 2026. Queensberry Promotions. Credit: Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

This time ‘Big Bang’ will be to the fore and will headline a Dublin heavy card.

Jono Carroll, who enjoyed IBO title success with victory over Colm Murphy on the March card, will fight in the venue for the third time in his career.

DUBLIN, IRELAND: MARCH 14: St Patricks Day Weekend – Dickens v Cacace. Fight Night at the 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland on the 14th March 2026. Queensberry Promotions. Credit: Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Bobbi Flood and Adam Olaniyan, who are both Queensberry aligned and both enjoyed high-profile stoppage debut wins on the St Patrick’s week bill, will both return.

DUBLIN, IRELAND: MARCH 14: St Patricks Day Weekend – Dickens v Cacace. Fight Night at the 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland on the 14th March 2026. Queensberry Promotions. Credit: Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Cork’s Steven Cairns would also be a cert to appear as would Eoghan Lavin.

The likes of Gary Cully and Thomas Cary, who are both non-Queensberry aligned but are high-profile ticket sellers, are likely to be approached by Warren and co.

DUBLIN, IRELAND: MARCH 14: St Patricks Day Weekend – Dickens v Cacace. Fight Night at the 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland on the 14th March 2026. Queensberry Promotions. Credit: Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Cully and Sean McComb have both expressed interest in fighting Sheriff Streets O’Leary. However, Irish-boxing.com understands Mark Chamberlain, who was originally scheduled to fight the big-punching Inner City fighter on March 14 before injury ruled him out, has been offered the fight.

Irish-boxing.com also understands Queensberry have the Dublin Docklands venue booked for a Winter fight date.