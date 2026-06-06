Katie Taylor Sees Croke Park Coronation as the Perfect Ending to a Historic Career

Katie Taylor believes her long-awaited Croke Park homecoming represents the perfect final chapter in a career that has already transformed boxing and Irish sport.

The Bray legend will attempt to become undisputed world champion once again when she takes on unbeaten Flora Pili in front of a packed stadium on September 5, topping what promises to be one of the biggest nights in Irish boxing history.

For years, a Croke Park fight remained the one box left unticked on Taylor’s extraordinary résumé. Olympic gold, multiple world titles, undisputed crowns in two weight classes and sold-out arenas across the globe have all been achieved. Now, with a stadium fight finally confirmed, Taylor admits the occasion feels like the culmination of everything she has worked towards.

“This seems like the perfect way to end it – by becoming Undisputed Champion again in our national stadium, which has such a special place in Irish hearts,” said Taylor.

The significance of the venue is impossible to overstate. Croke Park is more than Ireland’s largest stadium; it is a sporting and cultural landmark. For the Irish Icon, who has changed a sport, the opportunity to headline there is a moment she never takes for granted.

“I’m so grateful that it’s happening and I can’t thank the people of this country enough for the support I have received over the years.

“People have travelled all around the world to follow my career and I’m hoping I can repay some of that with a big performance on September 5.”

Katie Taylor (left) and Flora Pili face off after a press conference ahead of the Katie Taylor v Flora Pili fight at Croke Park on June 5th, 2026 in Dublin, Ireland. (Bran Holloway/Matchroom Boxing)

While the occasion will be historic, the trailblazer insists her focus remains firmly on the challenge ahead. Pili arrives unbeaten and with an accomplished amateur background and Taylor was quick to dismiss any suggestion that the night will be merely a celebration.

“I’m under no illusions that Flora will present a very tough challenge, she’s undefeated as a professional and has a good amateur pedigree so I have the utmost respect for her.”

Victory would see Taylor once again sit atop the sport as undisputed champion, adding another remarkable achievement to a career already regarded as one of the greatest in boxing history.

Yet when discussing what the event means to her, the Wicklow native’s thoughts extended beyond titles and accolades.

Despite becoming Ireland’s most decorated boxer and one of the most influential athletes the country has ever produced, she believes the true measure of success will be the impact she leaves behind.

“I’ve been blessed to achieve more than I could ever have dreamed in this sport but fighting at Croke Park really is the icing on the cake.

“I hope it’s the kind of event that will inspire a whole new generation to take up sport and follow their passions – that for me would be the greatest legacy I could leave.”

If Taylor gets her wish, September 5 won’t simply be remembered as the night she fought in Croke Park. It will be remembered as the night Irish boxing’s greatest trailblazer passed the torch to those inspired by the path she created.