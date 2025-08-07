‘I’ve Got To Be Better’ – Lewis Crocker To Unleash ‘Full Arsenal’ on Paddy Donovan

Lewis Crocker has given himself the dreaded ‘can do better’ report card.

The Belfast man rematches Paddy Donovan in a massive world title fight at Windsor Park on September 13.

‘The Croc’ claimed victory in the first bout after ‘The Real Deal’ was disqualified for punching after the bell- and while the Sandyrow native is adamant he was a deserved winner, he has no issue admitting he underperformed.

To his credit he hasn’t looked for any excuses but he is promising a better display come the repeat.

The welterweight is determined to right the wrongs of their first fight – and he’s promising a more complete, dangerous version of himself on fight night.

“I’ve just got to be better in every aspect.” Crocker said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“I feel like I didn’t use a lot of my arsenal last time. So yeah, I just need to put on the best performance of my career.”

The manner of the win has resulted in some criticism following Crocker’s way, something he says he’s using as fuel, not frustration.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan at Windsor Park ahead of their IBF Welterweight World Title rematch at the stadium in September. 28 July 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“I’m looking forward to putting on a big performance,” he adds before embracing the underdog status.

“I’ve always said Paddy was a great fighter – the respect has always been there,” he said. “But now it feels like people are making me a huge underdog. To me, it was always a 50/50 fight.“I’m just looking forward to putting on a big performance,” he said. “That’s all that matters.”