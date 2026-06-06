‘A Living Legend’ – Hearn Hails Taylor as Ultimate Trailblazer Ahead of Croke Park Farewell

Eddie Hearn believes Katie Taylor’s historic Croke Park homecoming is the fitting finale for one of the greatest sporting stories Ireland has ever produced.

The Matchroom chairman has watched the Bray icon transform women’s boxing throughout a remarkable professional career and says her September 5 showdown at GAA headquarters serves as the ultimate recognition of everything she has achieved both inside and outside the ring.

The Irish Icon will bid to become a three-time undisputed world champion when she tops a historic card at the famous Dublin venue, and Hearn believes the occasion is a reward long overdue for a fighter he describes as a “living legend” and the sport’s “ultimate trailblazer.”

“This is an incredibly proud moment for Matchroom,” said Hearn.

Katie Taylor (left) and Flora Pili face off after a press conference ahead of the Katie Taylor v Flora Pili fight at Croke Park on June 5th, 2026 in Dublin, Ireland. (Bran Holloway/Matchroom Boxing)

“For everything Katie Taylor has accomplished, and for all those she has inspired along the way, it is absolutely beyond deserved.

“From turning over as a professional a decade ago, to fighting in the most iconic stadiums around the world and making history at Madison Square Garden, she’s done it all. What a magical adventure it has been.”

Few fighters can claim to have altered the landscape of their sport to the extent Taylor has.

The Olympic gold medalist helped drag women’s boxing from the margins into the mainstream, becoming the face of a movement that saw female fighters headline major events, sell out arenas and command global attention. Along the way she collected world titles in two weight divisions, became undisputed champion and delivered countless landmark moments for the sport.

For Hearn, however, the achievement that perhaps means the most is finally seeing the Wicklow native get the chance to headline at Croke Park after years of discussions, negotiations and near misses.

“Getting here to Croke Park has been years in the making,” he continued.

“But we were never giving up on delivering this dream.

“And to end this special journey together by becoming a three-time Undisputed Champion of the World is indeed the perfect farewell to what has been an extraordinary fairytale.”

The prospect of Taylor making the walk to the ring in front of a packed Croke Park has generated excitement far beyond Irish boxing circles.

“The noise when Katie Taylor walks out in front of Croke Park on September 5 – live on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN – will reverberate around the world,” said Hearn.

“She is the ultimate trailblazer for this amazing sport.

“She is a living legend.”