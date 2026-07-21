“I’LL CREATE HISTORY AND CHANGE MY LIFE FOREVER” – Caoimhín Agyarko READY for his World Title Moment

Every boxer dreams of becoming a world champion, but only a select few ever get the chance to fight for one of the sport’s most prestigious prizes.

For Caoimhín Agyarko, that opportunity arrives on Saturday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

After years of climbing the professional ranks, overcoming setbacks and remaining patient during lengthy spells of inactivity, the unbeaten Belfast middleweight will finally challenge for the vacant IBF World Middleweight title against Josh Kelly.

The sacrifices made inside and outside the gym, the endless training camps, the uncertainty that comes with professional boxing and the unwavering belief that his opportunity would eventually come have all led to this moment. Victory would not only fulfil a childhood dream but also establish Agyarko among Ireland’s world champions and transform the trajectory of his career.

As expected, there has been no shortage of excitement surrounding the biggest fight of his life. Yet despite everything that comes with fighting for a world title, Agyarko insists he has kept his feet firmly on the ground throughout camp.

The preparation has remained familiar, although the knowledge of what’s at stake has pushed him to find another level physically and mentally. Now, with fight week finally here, the reality of the occasion is beginning to sink in.

Speaking to Irish-Boxing.com he had this to say “I think it’s felt like another training camp but I know what’s at stake so I’ve went to another level, but now that it’s fight week it’s starting to kick in.”

Agyarko knows he faces one of the division’s most technically gifted fighters in Josh Kelly. Rather than becoming involved in a tactical chess match, the Irishman believes the key to victory is to dictate the tempo, maintain a relentless work rate and force Kelly into a fight he doesn’t want.

“I think being active and outworking him is the key to victory. I’ve got to make him as uncomfortable as possible.”

The road to a world title shot hasn’t always been straightforward.

Despite extending his unbeaten record to 18-0, Agyarko has experienced long periods on the sidelines and had to remain patient while waiting for the opportunities he believed he deserved. Those frustrating spells could easily have stalled his progress, but instead they reinforced the determination that has driven him since he first put on a pair of gloves.

Now, standing one fight away from achieving his ultimate ambition, he believes every setback has prepared him for this moment.

“Yeah, they’ll definitely drive me and make me work as hard as I can in there, but I’ve had this dream since a kid so I’ll be giving it my all.”

Should he leave Jeddah with the IBF world title around his waist, Agyarko knows it will be the defining moment of his career.

It would be the fulfilment of a childhood dream, the reward for years of sacrifice and a moment that would be shared with everyone who has helped him reach this stage.

“It’ll be the best moment of my life when I get my hand raised. I’ll have created history and changed my life forever. It’ll mean a great deal to everyone that’s been on this journey with me.”

Before stepping into the ring, Agyarko also wanted to acknowledge the supporters who have stood by him throughout his professional journey.

Whether during career-defining victories or frustrating periods of inactivity, Irish boxing fans have continued to back him, and he says their loyalty has never been taken for granted.

“Thank you for all the support not just for this fight but the past 18 fights. I know I’m unbeaten but win, lose or draw the Irish fans have backed me through the ups and downs in my career, the big fights and the inactivity so I’m forever grateful for them.”

On Saturday night, Agyarko has the chance to reward that faith. One victory would crown him IBF World Middleweight champion and complete the journey he has been chasing since childhood against Josh Kelly which will be LIVE ON DAZN.