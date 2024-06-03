‘Wouldn’t have the balls’ – Heartbroken Amy Broadhurst hits out at critics

Amy Broadhurst took aim at her critics after her Olympic dream came to an end last week.

A permanent roadblock was put on the Path to Paris for the Dundalk native after she was defeated by South Korea’s Oh Yeon-ji at the Final Qualifier in Bangkok.

The 27-year-old was attempting to qualify for Team GB at lightweight having made the controversial decision to switch allegiances after being overlooked by Ireland at 66kg, a weight class Grainne Walsh qualified at.

Speaking after her qualifier exit, Broadhurst shared her heartbreak but also took time to hit back at those who criticised her move to Team GB.

‘My heart hurts like it’s never hurt before,’ the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram.

‘There was a dream inside of me since I was a little girl and today that flame slowly died out.

“Today that flame slowly died out. My whole life has been about the Olympic Games. I made my life all about boxing and today I suffered by biggest blow.

“Some people might criticize my decision for switching allegiance, those people are probably sitting at home who wouldn’t have a pair of balls to do what I done.

“If everyone had any idea what I went through for the past 12 months you would very well understand why I done what I done and in saying that I have no regrets at all about the decisions I’ve made.’

“I give myself every opportunity I could to get to the Olympic Games but that wasn’t God’s plan for me. I ticked every box in the book, I trained my ass off and I done everything correctly and I’m proud of myself.”

Broadhurst also praised Team GB and thanked them for how welcome they made her feel.

“Since joining team GB I’ve been made feel at home. The way I was treated, the people who took me under their wing and done all they could for me & the boxers themselves made this decision worth it. These people brought back the love for boxing that I was missing and lit a fire in me that I haven’t felt for a long time! I haven’t been this happy in a long time and I’m very grateful for the people that I got to meet along this journey. They took a chance on me and believed in me and unfortunately i couldn’t return the favour.”