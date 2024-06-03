BUI confirm Declan Geraghty is next in line for Irish title

There is no way to the Irish title but through Declan Geraghty confirms the Boxing Union of Ireland.

Two fighters ‘Pretty Boy’ previously signed to face for titles have agreed to fight and will trade leather on what looks to be an extremely exciting Repeat or Revenge Card in Belfast come August 3.

Conlan Boxing had hoped to make that Dylan Moran versus Owen O’Neill clash for an Irish title.

However, the BUI revealed the green strap won’t be on the line at the SSE without Geraghty’s approval.

The Irish governing body revealed the Dublin southpaw is mandatory for the title, meaning the Waterford and Belfast fighters can only challenge for it if he steps aside.

They also confirmed JB Promotions have told the BUI that their fighter won’t be moving out of the way and wants his title tilt.

“This bout is not sanctioned by the BUI for the Irish title,” said the BUI in reference to ‘The Operator’ versus ‘The Real Deal’.

“The promoter was given clear instruction that the bout could only be sanctioned if Declan Geraghty stepped aside. Declan’s promoter has informed us that he is not willing to do that.”

There has been talk of a possible Geraghty – Moran grudge match and O’Neill and the former amateur standout would have unfinished business, suggesting the 34-year-old versus the winner would be desirable and makeable.

In terms of O’Neill versus Moran, it doesn’t need an Irish title to sell. It’s an interesting clash regardless and may still be BUI Celtic eligible.

Waterford’s Moran was last seen fighting on Sky Sports where he was caught cold and ultimately stopped early by Florian Marku.

Former BUI Celtic light middleweight champion O’Neill fought more recently, going to work with his new training team on the undercard of Kurt Walker’s breakout win over James Beech Jr.

‘The Operator’ fought Edgar Kemsky in a bizarre and extremely frustrating four-rounder.

Geraghty ended a short-lived retirement when he defeated Allan ‘The Great’ White at the Red Cow last month.