‘It’s a Yes From Me’ – Matty Boreland Let’s Ruadhan Farrell Know he’s Ready to Fight

‘It’s a yes from me,’ declares Matty Boreland when speaking about a possible fight with Ruadhan Farrell.

Boreland’s coach, Ryan Burnett, suggested a clash between his charge and the Irish super bantamweight champion after ‘Rudy’ made it three domestic wins on the trot in the SSE Arena on March 1.

Boreland believes it’s a fight he is ready for, one that makes sense as well as one he’d win.

Ian Gaughran, who manages both ‘El Nino’ and ‘Bam Bam’, has suggested the Irish title holder has earned the chance to explore the wider British scene and revealed he is looking into Commonwealth options.

Still, the Coleraine native wants it known he is willing if the chance arises.

“It’s a fight we know we would win and one that makes sense,” he tells Irish-boxing.com

“I qualified for a 10-rounder against Turnbull in November as well,” he adds before stressing there has been little progress in making the fight since his coach mentioned the match up.

“There has been no movement on it, but it’s a yes in our end, though.”

Belfast, UK: Ruadhan Farrell and Gerard Hughes Final Press Conference ahead of their BUI Celtic Super Bantamweight Title Fight on Saturday night. 26 February 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Boreland fights for the first time this year when he trades leather with Fernando Joaquin Valdez on Hammer Boxing’s debut promotion at the Devenish on Saturday.

It’s a bit of a change in pace for a fighter who packed four bouts into the first half of his debut year.

However, it’s a scenario Boreland believes has worked in his favour. It has presented him with more time to hone his skills under the tutelage of Irish boxing great Burnett. Not to mention, he’s aware five fights in 12 months is a tally most first-year pros would rejoice in.

“I was due to fight in February, but the show was cancelled. It’s given me a good time to work on new things. I never thought last year when I turned over that I would be sitting 5-0 within 12 months, Still, I can’t wait to get back in. It feels like ages,” he adds before discussing the merits of former unified world champion Burnett as a coach.

“Working with Ryan has been brilliant, he’s a top coach, and you’re going to see a completely different fighter. I’m expecting a tough challenge on Saturday, but expect a win for me. I’ll show what we’ve been working on for the last 6 months.”