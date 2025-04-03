INTRODUCING – Jake McGivern

There is no sibling rivalry, Jake McGivern turns over inspired by his big brother.

The younger of the boxing McGivern brothers enters the pro ranks on Hammer Boxing’s promotional debut at the Devinish this weekend.

He follows in the footsteps of BUI Celtic Champion James McGivern and would be more than content to mirror his brother’s early success.

The Padraig McCrory managed prospect says it’s a privilege rather than a pressure having the Jay Quigley managed Irish Boxing Awards Knockout of the Year winner associated with him.

“I look at having James as a benefit instead of a competition,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’d rather back him to the hills than compare myself to him. I don’t feel any pressure to follow him, but I would certainly love to match some of his achievements.”

As well as being able to lean on a family steeped in the sweet science, McGivern can consult coach Dee Walsh and manager McCrory for advice.

The Ulster title winner believes having McCrory, an active fighter, who navigated his way from the small hall to the biggest of stages, on his team can prove particularly beneficial.

“It’s great to have someone like Pody in my corner. He’s been through it all. He’s the first person I go to for any type of advice and I’m like a sponge with him. I’m constantly asking and looking for advice.”

Speaking on why he decided to turn over now and how the Hammer Boxing link-up came about, McGivern adds: “I had been training with James while he was getting ready for his fights, so I’d always been about the gym. I hadn’t boxed amateur for a couple of years and I got in contact with Dee Walsh. We did a few pad sessions and just clicked. Then I got in contact with Poddy while up training and I haven’t looked back since.’

There has always been a sense of excitement around the St George’s graduate. Those in the know promote him as a skilled boxer who carries power.

McGivern wouldn’t disagree.

“Fans can expect slick boxing and if the knockout or stoppage comes I’m definitely gonna take it,” he says.

“I’m not one for making predictions, I let my boxing do the talking on the night, but expect to be entertained.”

Fans looking to see how McGivern fairs in the pro ring are not the only ones filled with a sense of anticipation going into this Saturday night at the Devenish.

The boxer himself will enter the ring with a spring in his step.

“Excitement levels are through the roof. I haven’t had this buzz in a while and I’m glad I have it back.

“I think every boxer craves the feeling of a fight week. I’ve always wanted to be a pro boxer from I first walked in the gym at 6 year old and now I’m living that dream.”

The dream may start on Saturday but McGivern doesn’t want it to stop there.

“Of course, every boxer’s long-term goal is to be a world champion, if not, why are you in the sport?” he says.

“In terms of the short term, I just want to get as many fights as possible this year and next. Activity is key at this early stage. I want to experience as much as I can in the early years.”