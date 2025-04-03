Tiernan Bradley Wants to join O’Leary, McComb and Co in Contender Mix With Title Win

Tiernan Bradley says he is ready to gatecrash the VIP section of the light welterweight party with victory in York Hall on Friday.

The Tyrone stylist takes a huge step up when he challenges unbeaten Ben Crocker for the IBF European title over 10 rounds at the famous London venue.

Bradley is confident he can pass the test and believes adding a defeated boxer to his record, as well as a title to his waist, will greatly improving his status within the sport and the 140lbs division in particular.

If the boxer, who turned 28 during fight camp, secures victory he believes he can will officially upgrade from prospect to contender and put his name among the best in Ireland and the UK at the weight.

After Friday night the GBM operator expects to be in a mix populated by the likes of Pierce O’Leary, Sean McComb and Dalton Smith, whom he holds an amateur win over.

“Expect a big performance,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’d like to add myself into the super lightweights mix in the UK and Ireland. You know, the super lightweights that everybody’s talking about. You’ve got Pierce O’Leary, you’ve got Sean McComb, you’ve got Catterall, Smith, Azeem and so on. I want to add myself in that mix of super lightweights rather than been seen as a prospect coming through.

“I want to be the contender. I think this fight will put me in that kind of position and allow me to get some of them bigger fights.It will create a little bit more hype and i’ll be mentioned with those types of names.”

The Brighton-based talent feels like the spotlight has been diverted from him somewhat over the last few years and believes the gleam off a title will divert eyes back his way.

“Winning will grab me a bit of attention and move me up in the rankings and create a bit of hype around me that I’ve lost over the last couple of years. I haven’t been challenging for the belts so now, when I’m up against an undefeated fighter, I need to end the fight with that belt around my waist and I think everybody will take notice.