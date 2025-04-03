Kieran Molloy Targets Big Name Title Fight for Summer Homecoming

Kieran Molloy is thinking summer festival when it comes to his proposed Galway return.

GBM look set to bring Molloy back home in July and have plans for a DAZN broadcast fight night in the Connacht county.

The 26-year-old sold out the Salthill Leisureland in a matter of hours when he fought there in the Spring of 2023.

The Galway Boy wants to go bigger this time around and has outdoor aspirations.

As one of the Tribesmen’s tribe, Molloy believes Galway will back him regardless. However, he still called for a title to be put on the line and wants an opponent worthy of a big occasion.

“Steve Collins once took a fight to a horse showground down in Cork and that’s gone down in history,” Molly told SportsBoom.com.

“I’m working in England now, but I’m still a Galway boy, and we want an outdoor show in the summer.

“Let’s get a good fight on – a really good fight – and make it for a title. Everybody gets behind their own and that’s the way we are down in Galway.

“We support each other and get behind our own. Even at the GAA, we travel all over the country to support our teams.”

“That’s our culture. It’s in our nature.”

We had one fight in Galway and, within 24 hours, we’d sold out a 1,000 seater venue,” Molloy, who competes at either welterweight or super welterweight, said. “That goes to show the hunger and the passion is there.

“I’m blessed to have the people behind me so let’s do something even bigger now. I know for sure that we’d fill it out.”

It’s understood GBM, who will put Hughie Fury high up the bill and ensure Tiernan Bradley is on the card, are looking at venues like Eamonn Deacy Park, the home of Galway United.

Being able to explore such venues just shows the popularity of the New Era Gym-trained boxer.

“It’s phenomenal to know I’ve got the support of people in Galway behind me,” Molloy comments.

“In boxing, you’ve got to stay so focused on whoever is in front of you. It’s you versus them.”

“But when you get dragged into the deep end, that support can make the difference. It can really pull you through and make sure you come out the other side.”

Before going to Galway, the continental amateur medal winner has to first focus on a York Hall clash this coming Friday.

The former Top Rank boxer shares the ring with Riccardo Crepaldi of Italy over eight rounds.