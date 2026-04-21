‘Everybody’ – Defiant Shauna Browne Puts Entire Division on Notice

Defiant Shauna Browne says she is ready to create opportunities rather than wait for them.

The Tipp boxer warned that she is done hanging around for her chance to come and is now planning to force her way onto the biggest stages.

After a frustrating period of inactivity and the kind of setbacks that prompted her to consider her future in the game, Browne is combining belief with defiance, making it clear she won’t be overlooked any longer.

“I’m not sitting in the background waiting for somebody to give me my opportunity, I’m going to go out and make it happen. Whether somebody gives it to me or I take it, I am going to get it—I don’t care,” she tells Irish-boxing.com.

While the mindset is strong and the plan is clear, the big punching Clonmel native admits the reality of her career lately has been anything but smooth.

“As much as everybody thinks it’s all sunshine and rainbows, it’s really not. There’s more negatives than positives as of late.”

“But I’m still here, still training, still doing what I love.”

A series of cancelled fights—particularly across March—has left Browne battling both frustration and emotional strain rather than opponents.

“I was in camp from December to March and the fight didn’t go ahead. The inactivity is really getting to me, I’m not going to lie. The sooner I get in and get a fight, the better.”

The disappointment reached a breaking point when the Munster found herself watching others compete on the stages she believes she belongs on.

“I watched a Matchroom show and I started bawling my eyes out. I was thinking, I could be on that—why am I not getting those opportunities?”

“I questioned everything about what I’m doing. I questioned everything for about two weeks after that. I even considered packing everything up and moving home. But this is what I’ve been put on this earth to do.”

Rather than walk away, Browne has come back with renewed fire—turning her attention to the entire lightweight division and inviting all challengers.

“I want everybody in the 135 division. Every single one of them—I don’t care. Anytime, anywhere, any place—I’m willing to fight them all.”

It’s a bold claim, but one Browne believes is justified given her willingness to take risks throughout her career so far.

“I haven’t taken any easy fights. I went to Australia and fought a 6-0 fighter in her back garden—who does that? Nobody.”

“Everybody said I’d get smashed—and I battered her and dropped her.”

“I’m mixing with the absolute best. If you look at my resume of who I’ve sparred, it’s one of the best out there. I am well able—I know exactly what I’m capable of.

“I believe I’m good enough to be on those stages. It’s the hardest thing, knowing you’re good enough but not getting the opportunity. But I’m not going to be another statistic that tried and failed.”