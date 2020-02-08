MORE Irish added to Mick Conlan St Patrick’s Day undercard

Logo



February 8, 2020
Mick Conlan‘s annual St Patrick’s Day outing will have a distinctly Irish feel and not just because of the holiday.

Now in it’s fourth year, the March 17th fight night at the Madison Square Garden Theater will feature three Irish boxers for the second year in a row.

Belfast feather Conlan [13(7)-0] takes on Belmar Preciado in the headliner while Coalisland super feather Feargal McCrory [11(5)-0] was confirmed earlier this week for the undercard.

Now Limerick light heavy Matthew Tinker [2(2)-0] has been pencilled in to appear on the Tuesday night bill.

The southpaw turned pro late last year, basing himself in New York, and rattled off two quick first-round stoppages in the Big Apple.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring,” said the 28-year-old following the announcement.

Further undercard details and opponents are awaited for the bill which will be shown live in North America on ESPN+. News of an Irish carrier is also awaited.

