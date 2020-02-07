Pro Boxing Back South – NEW show announced

A new pro boxing show has been confirmed for Ireland.

It has been announced this evening that boxing will return to Waterford and the WIT Arena on Saturday May 9th for ‘Ring Kings 2‘.

The massively successful initial instalment took place back in February 2018 but looked to be a one-off, with efforts to get boxing back to the Déise last year proving unsuccessful.

Pro boxing in the Republic of Ireland has been extremely sparse, with the last bill taking place in March 2019, but now a lifeline has been offered by Power Promotions.

The headline fight for the high-production event will be a rematch between local lad Craig McCarthy [7(2)-0-1] and Navan’s Chris Blaney [12(3)-2(0)-2] who fought to an eight-round draw for the BUI Celtic middleweight title in Manchester last December.

The rematch of the bloody battle will be for the Irish 160lbs title last held by recent world title challenger Luke Keeler.

Further “exciting” undercard bouts will be announced in due course.

The promotional outfit said that “on a personal note, we are very proud to get this event back in Waterford City after several months of groundwork and would like to thank the Boxing Union of Ireland for sanctioning this historic bout and also the W.I.T Arena who we have developed a tremendous relationship with from our previous events.”

–

Tickets for the night cost €45 (tiered seating), €55 (floor seating), and €70 (ringside). Click here for details