Top Irish prospect extends unbeaten start with Bangkok KO

By | on February 7, 2020 |
Belfast bantamweight Conor Quinn [2(2)-0] continued his perfect start to life in the pros yesterday with a big KO in a rather different location.

The multiple-time underage champion was in action in Bangkok and would score a third-round KO in the Thai capital.

Having relocated to Australia and manager-coach Steve Deller, Quinn only debuted in December but has already marked himself out as one to watch.

Looking to build quickly, the Clonard graduate stepped up to six rounds and into the unfamiliar surroundings of the Kiatkririn Fitness & Martial Art Centre in the Bangkok suburb of Bang Phli.

Matched with Wisitsak Saiwaew [6(5)-12(11)], Quinn tore through the local fighter and finished the bout in the third.

Speaking after the win he said it was “A brilliant experience fighting in Thailand.”

“Onto the next one.”

Quinn, who turns 22 next week, won’t have long to wait until fight number three. The Ulsterman is scheduled to box again on Saturday March 28th at the Fortitude Stadium in Queensland on a Deller show which also features Irish stablemates Conor Wallace [7(5)-0] and Nathan Watson [1(1)-0].

