‘Plenty Left to Achieve’ – Katie Taylor hits out at Retirement Talk

Katie Taylor has once again rolled her eyes at the ‘retirement’ question.

Queries as to her thoughts on hanging up the gloves and what time frame she may call it a day have been consent over the last year.

However, the two-weight undisputed world champion has made it clear that retirement is not on her mind.

The Irish icon, who remains one of the most decorated and influential figures in women’s boxing, continues to shut down questions about her potential exit from the sport.

The reigning undisputed champion is adamant that she is still far from finished, and the notion of walking away is not something she is contemplating.

“I take it fight by fight at this stage,” Taylor explained. “I feel good right now, I feel prepared and ready. I’m putting my body through the trenches again during training camp, and I’m feeling in tip-top shape.”

Although Taylor acknowledged that her career won’t last forever, she was clear that she’s still motivated to keep fighting. “I know this can’t last forever, I know I can’t fight for too much longer, but I’m feeling great right now,” she continued. “I’m still motivated and excited to step into the ring. That’s what matters most to me.”

Indeed, even defeat to Amanda Serrano in Texas next week wouldn’t force her to contemplate her future in the sport.

“I’m not going to end my career on a loss, first of all,” Taylor declared with passion. “I don’t ever think about losing. I’m stepping into the ring and I’m going to do whatever it takes to win. I’m going to end my career very well, that’s my mindset.”

The Bray boxer’s demeanor changes when allowed to focus on the fight and the chance to share a card with heavyweight legend Mike Tyson.

“This is unbelievable, to be on the same card as an icon and legend in the sport, someone everyone in boxing looked up to,” she said. “I’m expecting a great performance from myself on the night.”

Even the great Taylor was proved fallible when she suffered defeat to Chantelle Cameron in Ireland. It’s a reverse that stung, one she avenged, never made excused for and one she points out she learned a great deal from.

In fact, while team Serrano expects her to be older and slower going into their NetFlix broadcast repeat, Taylor warns she comes Texas a better fighter than ever.

“I’ve learned so much, from the Chantelle Cameron loss for example. That’s made me a better fighter,” she said. “You learn from every single fight anyway, but I feel like I’ve learned so much over the past two years.”

It’s this commitment to growth and self-improvement that has helped Taylor stay at the top of her game for so long. Even after a historic career, she remains focused on the future, constantly evolving and refining her skills.

Her legacy is already secure, but the 37-year-old has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

“I’m just feeling great right now and excited to have this opportunity,” Taylor concluded. “I’ve still got plenty left to achieve, and I’m not done yet.”