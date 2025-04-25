Hearn backs Irish-English Class to Steal Eubank Jr – Benn Spotlight

Aaron McKenna versus Liam Smith is a potential show stealer, predicts Eddie Hearn.

The Monaghan native and Liverpudlian meet in London on Saturday night on one of the biggest cards of the year.

The pair provide support to the eagerly anticipated clash between Chris Eubnak Jr and Nigel Benn – and Matchroom boss, Hearn believes they could put on such a show that they will steal some of the spotlight away from a massively lit-up main event.

London, UK: Liam Smith and Aaron McKenna Final Press Conference ahead of their Middleweight Contest at the weekend. 24 April 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“A fight that could steal the show is Liam Smith against Aaron McKenna. I think it’s a brilliant fight,” Hearn said at the final press conference.

It’s also possible show stealer that has come to soon for the Irish fighter surmises Hearn.

“I rate Aaron McKenna,” said Hearn. “I love it when there’s an established world class fighter taking on a young undefeated fighter. You’ve got to make that step up and, as good as he is, I’m not sure if he can take a step up against Liam Smith, but we’ll find out.

“He won’t take a backwards step and he’ll be in the fight, he’s as tough as nails and you know what you get from ‘Beefy’ Smith. It’s a fight that could steal the show.”

Speaking on the rest of the undercard Hearn added: “An incredible undercard. On the Matchroom side, two guys that we love and are in huge fights. Chev Clarke against Viddal Riley is a main event fight. Certainly a co-main event on any card. That’s coming earlier in the night. Billam-Smith against Brandon Glanton. Brandon has got plenty to say. I think he’s a great character and he’s coming to win. Chris Billam-Smith has been an unbelievable servant to British boxing. We’ve also got Yarde against Arthur 3. An unbelievable undercard, an iconic main event and British boxing firmly on the map this weekend. It’s been a great run. Thanks to everyone involved.”