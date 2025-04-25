Aaron McKenna Pays Homage to ‘The Greatest’ Ahead of ‘Breakout’ Fight

Aaron McKenna has spent fight week telling anyone who would listen that he will take full advantage of the massive platform handed to him this weekend.

‘The Silencer’ fights former world champion Liam Smith on the Eubank Jr – Benn card at the Tottenham Stadium on Saturday night.

The Monaghan native says he will beat the Liverpudlian to announce himself as a world middleweight threat.

Such an approach is to be expected in the build-up to such a fight and particularly when Smith responded in kind.

London, UK: Liam Smith and Aaron McKenna Final Press Conference ahead of their Middleweight Contest at the weekend. 24 April 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

However, the 25-year-old younger brother of Stevie McKenna has also taken a not-so-typical approach to part of build-up proceedings.

Throughout the week, the Hennessy Sports middleweight has paid homage to Muhammad Ali.

McKenna wore an Ali jacket on grand arrivals, sported a hoodie emblazoned with the heavyweight great’s record at the final press conference and has referenced the boxing legend at various times over the last few days.