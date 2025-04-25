Liam Smith Plans to take Eubank Jr Frustration Out on Aaron McKenna

Liam Smith goes into his clash with Aaron McKenna fueled by the pain of Chris Eubank Jr defeat.

‘Beefy’ knocked out his British rival in emphatic fashion in early 2023, only for Eubank Jr to level the score with a stoppage win of his own in September of the same year.

With the chance of a lucrative trilogy, the Liverpudlian was never likely to retire. Still, some have wondered how much desire the 36-year-old has left now that he has

The question of motivation has been asked again, going into his fight with Monaghan’s McKenna set for the Eubank Jr- Benn card at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night – and the veteran has been firm in his response.

“If I wasn’t motivated I wouldn’t be here, I wouldn’t be in the shape I’ve got in, especially after a horrendous injury I had,” Smith said.

“The same question was getting asked of Callum [Smith] about desire. It’s irrelevant.

“Going back to the loss to Chris is all the motivation I need really. Last time I was in a ring in a competitive fight I was horrendous,” he adds before suggesting he will use McKenna as a springboard to a Eubnak rubber match,

“That loss eats away at me every night because I didn’t get the chance to do it again. For some reason it got stopped at 1-1, Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde get their trilogy, I don’t get why I didn’t.

“It’s down to me prove that I’m back; there were reasons behind that performance.”

London, UK: Liam Smith and Aaron McKenna Final Press Conference ahead of their Middleweight Contest at the weekend. 24 April 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The fight represents the kind of opportunity 25-year-old McKenna has been crying out for. Smith is aware he comes fresh, fired up and with a fierce style.

However, the former Canelo foe says he has experience with such opponents and is extremely confident he will handle the prospect.

“I’ve had a few of these fights over the years,” said Smith. “Going back to the Anthony Fowler fight. I get asked the same question, ‘you’ve been to the top, what desire have you still got?’.

“I remember on that card there were six 154s on that card, I said you can match me with any one of them, it’s a competitive fight for four, five, six rounds and then cuteness, ability, experience comes into it.

“This will be no different. He’ll start very fast, he’ll be game, competitive, but when the fight settles down and the ability and experience shows I’ll be too good for Aaron.”