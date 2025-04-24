Aaron McKenna Declares WAR on Liam Smith

Aaron McKenna says Liam Smith is in for a shock on the massive Chris Eubank-Connor Benn bill.

The Monaghan middle fights the experienced former world champion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, looking to bring his career to the next level.

The 25-year-old believes Smith has taken the fight confident of victory and in a bid to ensure a return to the top table.

However, the Smithborough native is adamant he’ll ruin his fellow boxing brothers’ plan.

“He’s taking this fight because he fully believes he’s going to win,” he told The Ring.

London, UK: Liam Smith and Aaron McKenna during todays Grand Arrival ahead of the Fatal Fury Event at the weekend. 22 April 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“That’s their attitude, that’s the way the Smiths are so I know I’m expecting the best version of him to turn up and he believes this fight would set up bigger ones for him but I think he’ll be in for a shock when he sees what I’m going to be like on the night.”

While Smith might be in for a shock, the fans will be in for a pleasant surprise when the pair meet.

McKenna thinks the fight will steal the show on a stacked card.

“I think it’s going to be fight of the night, both of us are going to come out from the first bell and meet in the middle of the ring and it’ll come down to who wants it more and I think it’s going to be a war,” he adds.

London, UK: Aaron McKenna during todays Grand Arrival ahead of the Fatal Fury Event at the weekend. 22 April 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“Like if you’re going out there just to try and snipe a points winner or whatever, it’s not exciting for the fans. People have paid their hard-earned money to come watch us fight.

“You have to really put on a show for them, try and make it entertaining like the old days. That’s what boxing needs right now.”

Smith, 38, has shared the ring with the likes of Saul Alvarez, Chris Eubank, Jaime Mungia, Magomed Kurbanov, among others.

However, McKenna isn’t worried about being out-experienced or old-manned.

“A lot of Mexicans and Americans come over to the UK and they win because not many of the UK fighters have seen that style or are used to it.

“I’ve seen them all and even at 25 years old I’m very, very experienced, I’ve been in with a lot of world champions with sparring and I’m going to use all that experience now on the night.”