Ryan Burnett’s Mentorship Powers Matthew Boreland’s Title Hopes

Matthew Boreland is on the rise—and he’s got a former world champion in his corner to help him get there.

The 25-year-old registered an impressive step up just four fights and six months into his career, outpointing former two-time Scottish title challenger Callum Turnbull at the SSE Arena love on ProBox last weekend.

The victory was his first under the tutelage of one of Ireland’s greatest boxer’s Ryan Burnett and the Coleraine favourite says he can already see the benefits of the link up.

With the win, ‘Bam Bam’ also became title-eligible and can now be mentioned in super bantamweight strap scenarios alongside Irish champion Ruadhan Farrell, two-time domestic title challenger Connor Kerr, and Ger Hughes.

At the pace the IGB boxer has been moving at no one would be surprised to see a title tilt very soon – and if one did come early next year, Boreland believes Burnett would have him ready to win it.

“It was a big step up and he was a big opponent as well and that is what it is all about there is no point fighting journeyman after journeyman because you are not learning,” he said of his most recent win.

“It showed the level I’m at and the level I want to retain. I’m not even a pro for six months and I have only been training with Ryan Burnett for three weeks. I changed my camp there and I think another six months with him and the titles will be coming.”