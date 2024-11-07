Big Oppurtuinity for Big Bang – Pierce O’Leary Handed European Title Chance

Pierce O’Leary has been handed a massive European title chance.

The European Boxing Union has sanctioned a light welterweight European title fight between the Dubliner and Jon Fernandez.

The 140lbs version of the strap was most recently held by the Shane McGuigan-trained Adam Azim but the Brit has vacated paving the way for the next in line to fight for the vacant strap.

‘Big Bang’ and Fernandez have been deemed most worthy by the EBU and they have paved the way for an Ireland versus Spain title bout.

The pair have until noon on November 13 to agree terms or purse bids will decide where and when the fight will take place.

The big punching inner city Dub is scheduled to appear on Queensberry’s Magnificent 7 show scheduled for December 7 at the OVO Arena in Wembley.

It’s likely Queensberry will attempt to make the title fight for that card.

If O’Leary was to win the belt he would become Ireland’s 16th European champion and the first since Tommy McCarthy.

The Conlan Boxing managed, Queensberry Promoted 24-year-old would also buckle a title that once decorated Paul McCloskey’s mantle piece around his waist if he was to claim the blue prize.

American trained Spainard, Fernadez is a two weight Spanish champion and a former super featherweight WBC Youth title holder.