Best of Both Tyson’s – Intermedaite Champ Sophie Attallah Adds to her Arsenal

Adding another string to her bow helped Sophie Attallah hit the Intermediate target at the National Stadium.

Up and until Saturday afternoon the late-to-the-game Limerick lady was admired as a brave brawling battler.

Indeed, she took a ‘be like Mike Tyson’ approach to the sweet science.

However, the Unit 3 boxer, who lost to Robyn Kelly in last year’s decider, added guile to the guts, and learned how to do it like the other Tyson, Tyson Fury – and speaking to Irish-boxing.com suggested that was key in securing her first Irish title.

Although returning to old habits and a 30-second burst of aggression secured her a third-round stoppage, Attallah boxed brilliantly for the first two rounds, setting up the stoppage in the process.

Photo Matthew Spalding