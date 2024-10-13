‘I’ll Keep Pushing’ – Megan Flynn Ends NINE Year Absence with Irish Title win

It was just like she’s never been away.

Megan Flynn climbed through the National Stadium ropes for the first time in nine years and produced the kind of performance that saw her earmarked as one to watch when she was a Junior champion.

The Cherry Orchard boxer rolled back the years to become the Irish Intermediate Champion at 52kg, putting her name back up in lights in the process.

Speaking after the now three-time Irish title winner didn’t want to commit to anything specific by way of future moves but did suggest she was back for good.

Flynn also revealed she missed the sport whilst away and felt a calling to return.

Photo Matthew Spalding

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: