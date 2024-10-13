‘Why Wouldn’t You Send Me’ – Intermediate Champ Lee McEvoy Frank and Honest About Euro U22 Omission

Lee McEvoy opened up about his European Under 22 omission after claiming another Irish title at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The Avona talent was the only male under-22 champion not to be picked to compete in Sofia this week.

The teen talent, a surprise absentee considering his International past and dominance domestically, admits being overlooked stung.





The World Youth Championships bronze medal winner also questioned the reasoning and argued against the suggestion he may find the jump from U18 to U22 level physically difficult.



To his credit, he hasn’t sulked, has taken the decision on the chin and went on to win an Intermediate title in the home of Irish boxing.

WATCH INTERVIEW BELOW:

Photo Matthew Spalding