Four Irish Boxers Compete on Day 2 Of European U22 Championships
Four Team Ireland boxers open their European U22 Championship campaigns on Day Two in Bulgaria.
Lisa Desmond, Josh Olaniyan, Gavin Ryan and Luke Hall all climb through the ropes in Sofia.
First up is 63kg Linda Desmond, who takes on Turkey’s Esmanur Lok in Bout 5 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session. The bout is the Cork fighter’s first in an Irish vest.
In Ring A’s Evening Session, 75kg Josh Olaniyan takes on Ukraine’s Dzhamal Kuliiev.
Over in Ring B, 57kg Gavin Ryan is back for his second contest of the tournament, taking on Macedonia’s Alen Rustemovski in Bout 4. The Ratoath man was extremely impressive in beating Romania’s Iulian Eusebiu Tirzoman on Saturday.
Two bouts later, 67kg Luke Hall opens his account against Bulgaria’s Rumen Rumenov, as he makes his International debut.
Team Ireland
48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club
54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club
57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club
63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club
66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club
70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club
75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club
48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club
51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC
54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar
57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club
63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club
67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club
75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club
92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club
Support Staff
Team Manager: Sean Crowley
Head Coach: Eoin Puck
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Damian Kennedy
Coach: Jay Delaney
Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia
Physiotherapist: Ceire Smith
R&J: Mal Scott.