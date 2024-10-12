Four Irish Boxers Compete on Day 2 Of European U22 Championships

Four Team Ireland boxers open their European U22 Championship campaigns on Day Two in Bulgaria.

Lisa Desmond, Josh Olaniyan, Gavin Ryan and Luke Hall all climb through the ropes in Sofia.

First up is 63kg Linda Desmond, who takes on Turkey’s Esmanur Lok in Bout 5 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session. The bout is the Cork fighter’s first in an Irish vest.

In Ring A’s Evening Session, 75kg Josh Olaniyan takes on Ukraine’s Dzhamal Kuliiev.

Over in Ring B, 57kg Gavin Ryan is back for his second contest of the tournament, taking on Macedonia’s Alen Rustemovski in Bout 4. The Ratoath man was extremely impressive in beating Romania’s Iulian Eusebiu Tirzoman on Saturday.

Two bouts later, 67kg Luke Hall opens his account against Bulgaria’s Rumen Rumenov, as he makes his International debut.

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club

63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club

75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club

48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC

54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar

57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club

63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club

67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club

75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Eoin Puck

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia

Physiotherapist: Ceire Smith

R&J: Mal Scott.