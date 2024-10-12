Clean Sweep – Ryan, Flood and Whelan impress at European Championships

Ireland recorded three wins from three bouts on the opening day of the 2024 European U22 Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Gavin Ryan, Bobbi Flood and James Whelan made sure of a 100 percent start for Team Ireland.

First up was 57kg Ryan, who took on Romania’s Iulian Eusebiu Tirzoman in Bout 4 of Ring B’s afternoon session. The Rataoth man dominated and came away with a 5-0 win on a score line of 30:27; 30:27; 30:27; 30:27; 30:25.

Five bouts later (Bout 9), 71kg Bobbi Flood made a successful U22 European debut against Turkey’s Cem Kaya. The Cabra teen was as decisive as his teammate, claiming a UD. The Judges scored the bout 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30. Flood is back in the ring on Monday, for his Last 16 contest.

80kg James Whelan made it two Irish wins over Turkish opposition in the Evening Session. The Dublin Docklans contested against Barsican Polat in Ring A’s Bout 10 and brought home Ireland’s third 5-0 decision of the day, on a score line of 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30. Whelan boxes his Last 16 contest on Tuesday.

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club

63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club

75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club

48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC

54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar

57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club

63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club

67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club

75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Eoin Puck

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia

Physiotherapist: Ceire Smith

R&J: Mal Scott.

