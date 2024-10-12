Clean Sweep – Ryan, Flood and Whelan impress at European Championships
Ireland recorded three wins from three bouts on the opening day of the 2024 European U22 Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Gavin Ryan, Bobbi Flood and James Whelan made sure of a 100 percent start for Team Ireland.
First up was 57kg Ryan, who took on Romania’s Iulian Eusebiu Tirzoman in Bout 4 of Ring B’s afternoon session. The Rataoth man dominated and came away with a 5-0 win on a score line of 30:27; 30:27; 30:27; 30:27; 30:25.
Five bouts later (Bout 9), 71kg Bobbi Flood made a successful U22 European debut against Turkey’s Cem Kaya. The Cabra teen was as decisive as his teammate, claiming a UD. The Judges scored the bout 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30. Flood is back in the ring on Monday, for his Last 16 contest.
80kg James Whelan made it two Irish wins over Turkish opposition in the Evening Session. The Dublin Docklans contested against Barsican Polat in Ring A’s Bout 10 and brought home Ireland’s third 5-0 decision of the day, on a score line of 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30. Whelan boxes his Last 16 contest on Tuesday.
Team Ireland
48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club
54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club
57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club
63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club
66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club
70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club
75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club
48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club
51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC
54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar
57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club
63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club
67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club
75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club
92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club
Support Staff
Team Manager: Sean Crowley
Head Coach: Eoin Puck
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Damian Kennedy
Coach: Jay Delaney
Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia
Physiotherapist: Ceire Smith
R&J: Mal Scott.
