‘Hugely Positive’ – IABA Delight as Vote to Remove IBA References from Constitution

IABA Chair, Niall O’Carroll has described as “hugely positive” the decision by clubs today to remove reference to the IBA (AIBA) from the Association’s constitution

140 clubs attended at the National Stadium for an EGM called by 44 clubs. These clubs triggered the meeting under Article 4.9 of the IABA Constitution. This allows 10% or more of clubs to request an EGM on a stated cause. These clubs proposed a vote that “‘To remove any references to IBA ( AIBA) from all relevant Objects in the IABA Constitution whether contained in the Memorandum or the Articles of Association.’

This resolution required 51% approval to pass. 140 clubs cast their votes. Of those, 73 voted in favour, 40 voted against and 27 votes were adjudged invalid by the Scrutineers.

Chair of the IABA Board of Directors, Niall O’Carroll, said “Today was hugely positive day for Irish boxing. Clubs have called their own EGM and have decided they want to remove IBA from our constitution. This will, when those changes are voted on, mean that clubs have the freedom to work with clubs in any federation they want, including the USA, England, Germany, and others. This is vital for the development of our clubs and our boxers. It’s equally important that we acknowledge our status as Ireland’s most successful Olympic Sport, and the heritage that stems from that incredible status. I know some club members have stated on social media that the Olympics is just a two week tournament every four years – but it’s much more than that. It’s the dream of kids when they first walk in club house doors. They want to be Kellie Harrington. We want them to have that opportunity and today, we moved a step closer to making sure they can still hold that dream.”

Niall adds “I’m really heartened by the open, honest dialogue in the National Stadium today. We’ve come a long way in a short time and we should recognise our progress towards transparency. We began this conversation 16 months ago with a series of EGM Info meetings throughout the Association and today, all speakers at the podium spoke passionately about their perspective on changing our constitution. I confirmed, again, that it is the clubs, and only the clubs, who will decide if IABA leaves, or joins, any international federation. It is the clubs that will decide the future of the Association – it’s their Association.”

On next steps, Niall says “One of the things I will do is to contact the IBA and World Boxing – the IBA to get clarity on a number of issues, World Boxing to understand what their plans are with regard to creating competitions for the future because I agree, at the moment, there just aren’t the competitions for kids.”

In order for the changes the changes requested by clubs today to take effect, clubs will be asked to vote on a special resolution. This vote is likely to take place at IABA’s AGM, scheduled for November 24th.