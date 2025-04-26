‘Devastating Fashion’ – Aaron McKenna Makes Knockout Prediction

Aaron McKenna has promised to knock out Liam Smith in ‘devastating fashion’ in London tonight.

The Monaghan native fights the veteran former world champion on the Eubank Jr- Benn card and says he is ready to make the most of the opportunity.

The 25-year-old admits Smith is the toughest test of his career but is adamant it’s a test he is going to pass on the massive card.

McKenna says all the respect he has for his fellow boxing brother will go out the window once the first bell of the 12-round fight rings.

“This is what I’ve been training my whole life for, what a spectacle this is and I intend to make the most of it,” said McKenna after Friday’s weigh-in.

“I have the utmost respect for Liam Smith, but I’m too young, too fresh, too sharp, too big for him and tomorrow night he’s going to realise he made a big mistake taking this fight.

“I want to become a world champion and I really want to put on a very good performance and let people know what I’m all about.

London, UK: Liam Smith and Aaron McKenna Weigh In ahead of their Middleweight Contest tomorrow night. 25 April 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

“This is what boxing is all about, this is about putting bums in seats and making people interested in watching you and that’s what I intend to do.”

Smith, who has shared the ring with Canelo, Jaime Munguia among others, also made a knockout prediction.

“Aaron McKenna’s a tough young kid but he’s not ready for me just yet,” stated Smith. “It will be a typical Liam Smith performance. I’ll break him down and I’ll stop him.”