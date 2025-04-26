Headline NewsLatestNewsPro News

How to WATCH Aaron McKenna – Liam Smith – Running Order

Jonny Stapleton

Aaron McKenna populates one of the biggest cards of the year to date tonight.

The Monaghan native fights Liam Smith on the Eubank Jr- Benn card.

The bout, like the entire card, will be broadcast on DAZN and Sky Sports PPV.

The running order is as below:

EUBANK JR VS. BENN WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDERALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

17:00 DOORS OPEN
17:15 LIVE ON DAZN PPV

12 x 3 mins Cruiserweight contest
CHRIS BILLAM-SMITH 199 lbs v BRANDON GANTON 199.5 lbs
(Bournemouth, England)             (Atlanta, USA)

followed by

12 x 3 mins British Cruiserweight Title
CHEAVON CLARKE 198.7 lbs v VIDDAL RILEY 199.5 lbs
(Gravesend, England)                  (Tottenham, England) followed by12 x 3 mins WBA International Middleweight Title
LIAM SMITH 160 lbs v AARON MCKENNA 159.7 lbs
(Liverpool, England)    (Monaghan, Ireland) followed by

12 x 3 mins WBA Intercontinental Light-Heavyweight Title
ANTHONY YARDE 174.2 lbs v LYNDON ARTHUR 174.6 lbs
(Ilford, England)                       (Manchester, England)

followed by

12 x 3 mins Middleweight contest
CHRIS EUBANK JR 160.05 lbs v CONOR BENN 156.4 lbs
(Brighton, England)                      (Ilford, England)

