‘Idiotic’ – Eddie Hearn ridicules Jake Paul’s $2million Katie Taylor rematch offer

Eddie Hearn has labeled Jake Paul’s $2million offer for Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] to rematch Amanda Serrano [42(30)-2-1]. as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘idiotic’.

The social media star, turned fighter, turned fight maker put the offer on the table last week, saying he would give the Irish Icon the huge purse to repeat the record-breaking and historic March encounter – but on one condition.

The American, who cancelled his scheduled clash with Hasim Rahman jr set for Madison Square Garden this weekend due to opponent weight concerns, wanted Taylor to drop down two weight classes and re-run the classic at featherweight.

Making an offer of a sequel he told the DAZN boxing show: “We have $2million for Katie Taylor to come down to 126lb. Katie Taylor, why don’t you come down to 126lb and go against Amanda Serrano in that weight? She came up to fight you. Come down to 126lb, see if you’re really the pound-for-pound best.”

He later reiterated the offer on social media, tweeting: “Amanda Serrano is the greatest pound-for-pound female fighter of all time. She fought at 140lb once in her career (138lb) and then four months later fought at 115lb. Offer stands, $2M for Katie (2x what Eddie offered Amanda for the rematch). 126 or 130lb.”

'We have 2 million dollars for Katie Taylor to come down to 126.'



Jake Paul is ready to make #TaylorSerrano2 happen 💰 pic.twitter.com/BpYOG717ht — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 2, 2022

Hearn all but rolled his eyes at the offer and said it was proof, Paul, someone he praised in the making of Taylor-Serrano, has very little knowledge of the boxing business.

February 2, 2022; New York, NY; Eddie Hearn of Matchroom. Undisputed World Lightweight champion Katie Taylor, Joel Fisher of MSG, challenger Amanda Serrano and Jake Paul of MVP pose at the press conference announcing their fight April 30, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Mandatory Credit: Michelle Farsi for Matchroom/MSG Photos

“It just is another example of him knowing nothing about the boxing business or boxing in general,” he told The DAZN Boxing Show. “When she debuted she was 133lb we tried to get her to start her career at 130lb but she couldn’t get close to it. She has been a career lightweight and she is an undisputed champion.

“To suggest she can fight at 126lb is the most ridiculous and idiotic thing anyone can say. Maybe he doesn’t know how people can cut weight. The opportunity for a rematch is there, they feel like they won the fight. So if you won the fight, why wouldn’t you do it again for more money?

“I’m sure Amanda Serrano will prefer it at 130lb but she will never box at 130lb. They chose to have another run-out and get paid but that didn’t happen.”

Serrano was due to defend her featherweight titles on the undercard of her manager’s meeting with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden this weekend but the event, that was also to hold a fight for Joe Ward, was cancelled.

Hearn has said news on Katie Taylor’s next fight is imminent with an October outing likely.