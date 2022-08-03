Date with Defeat – Tom Hill confident he will add Paddy Donovan to his collection of Irish scalps

Tom Hill [10(2)-2(1)] is very confident he will make it back-to-back Irish wins in Belfast this coming Saturday night.

The Middlesbrough boxer scalped Irish opposition in his last outing, upsetting Rohan Daté in Dubai back in March. Hill dropped and outpointed the Waterford banger in that bout – and will be looking to make it two Irish wins in a row this weekend.

Indeed, Hill believes Paddy Donovan [8(6)-0] will meet the same fate as Deise’s Date at the SSE Arena on the Return of the Mick card and predicts he will upset Irish fans with a second successive upset win.

“I’m very confident of coming away with the win,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I wouldn’t waste my time taking fights like these if I didn’t think I could win. These are the kind of fights that excite me.

” I predict another big win for me, makes no odds to me how I get it,”he adds.

It’s confident from the rangy Redcard man, who had previously been defeated in an Area title fight with Ellis Corrie and then to prospect Jack Rafferty, but reinvigorated his career with the Daté win.

However, it’s not as cocky as some of his teams social media posts which claimed having beaten Ireland’s #1 welterweight #2 wouldn’t be a problem. ‘One Bomb’ seems aware ‘The Real Deal’ is a talent of note but argues he has proven what he is capable of and is adamant his hand will be raised in the SSE Arena on Saturday night.

“I’ve seen a couple of his fights and think he’s very skilled,” he adds. “I’m expecting the best version of him,” he continues before doubling down on his win prediction.

“I just proved to everyone I was capable of doing what I set out to do, so I guess I take confidence from that. Going into the last fight I don’t think people thought I was going out there to win but this time I don’t think people will look past me as easily.”

The mechanic isn’t just excited by the prospect of doing a victory lap, he believes a win over such a highly thought of starlet would allow him to focus solely on the fight game.

“Im hoping so,” he responds when asked if a win could change things for him. “It’d be nice to be able to prep for a fight without having to train alongside working full time and focus just on just training.”