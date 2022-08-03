‘Just Watch Me Rise’ – Farrell Confident he will beat Murphy and Steal the Show

Ruadhan Farrell [3(1)-0] thinks his BUI Celtic featherweight title fight with Colm Murphy [4(1)-0] could be a Return of the Mick show stealer and then some!

‘Ruddy’ takes on his old amateur rival and MHD stable mate on a stacked Michael Conlan undercard at the SSE Arena this Saturday- and believes the eight-round dust-up is a guaranteed barnburner.

The Belfast fighter is confident the domestic title fight will be the standout bout on a card that includes interesting fights for Conlan, Padraig McCrory and Tyrone McKenna, among others, in fact, he predicts it will be in the mix for Irish Fight of the Year by the time the Irish Boxing Awards come around.

“This is a great fight for the fans. I think this fight will be the fight of night if not fight of year,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

Farrell predicts victory as well as a standout scrap. The John Breen trained featherweight believes he defies the odds to get revenge for a split decision amateur defeat on the massive card.

“I win this title,” he continues defiantly, “This is my opportunity. I deserve to be on this card. He probably is the favourite but I love being the underdog just watch me rise.”

Making sure to retain the respectful vibe between the pair he adds: “I wish Colm and his team all the best. We’ll will trade leather for 8 rounds and be good mates after, respect will be shown.”

A Conlan fight night and all that comes with is something Farrell didn’t look like ever experiencing outside being a punter considering the number of false starts he had before turning over.

However, after four failed debut attempts he managed to put together a run of three wins in four months and now gets a title chance. Still, he admits there is still an element of disbelief surrounding the fight and the occasion.

“I’m so excited. I’m pinching myself and asking myself is this really happening after the disappointment I have been through. It will mean the world to come home with the title. I’ll be able to show my community and my family that if you put your mind to it you can achieve anything you want to in life.”