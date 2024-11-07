‘I am a Champion’ – Emotional Ruadhan Farrell Delights in Irish Title Success

Ruadhan Farrell fought back tears as much as he battled Connor Kerr to be crowned Irish champion last weekend.

For a man who had dreamed of becoming an Irish champion throughout his amateur career, the victory was especially sweet.

Farrell hasn’t had it easy pre or post-ditching the vest but after years of setbacks and feeling written on, the Belfast man has enjoyed a breakout year leading him to become the Irish super bantamweight champion.

“It feels unbelievable – I’m an emotional wreck, to be honest,” said Farrell when speaking to David Mohan for Belfast Media afterward.

“I’d always wanted to be an Irish champion as an amateur and never got that opportunity, but here I am now.

Two of the 24-year-old’s pro’s setbacks played out on big SSE Arena-hosted cards – defeat to Colm Murphy and a draw with Gerard Hughes – so it seemed fitting to get his second title win over Kerr at the Belfast fight venue.

“A win, a draw and a loss (at the SSE Arena) but each of those fights I’ve learned from and they’ve made me stronger. I wasn’t supposed to win those other nights, but here I am and my whole family is here – I’m a champion. I was dedicating that to my cousin – what a night.”

Farrell has domestic options and defences against Hughes or Matthew Boreland would be well received. For now, he just wants to focus on a break and a family Christmas, although he is hoping for big 2025.

“Out of this year, I’ve spent eight months in the gym and I’m rewarded, so I can enjoy Christmas with my family. My screensaver all week has been the Irish title so I knew in my head I won and I’m here now – what a night.

“I’m still learning my craft and would like to now start earning a few paycheques so I can treat my family to a holiday or save for a house deposit, but I will think about that next year and see what 2025 brings.”