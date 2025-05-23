INTRODUCING – Bernie McDonagh

Bernie McDonagh subscribes to the ‘if you are good enough, you’re old enough’ way of thinking and is confident he’ll prove he is pro-ready this weekend.

The Cork native officially becomes Ireland’s youngest active pro when he trades leather in Melrose, Massachusetts tonight [Friday].

The Boston-based super middleweight understands some will be surprised by the fact that he begins life without the vest at the very young age of 17. However, he assures he is ready and is confident he is already at the level needed to be competitive in the paid side of the game.

“We’ve come a long way since amateur boxing since I was a little kid up to now, um, I started young, but I feel like I’m ready,” he said after weighing in.



“Now is the time, the time is right now, and I’m ready to go. I feel like I’ve got every trick in the book, I’m ready to go, I don’t need any more years to develop.”

“I’m not going to get any better than I am. I know I’m ready to go. I’ve got the skills, so now it’s just time to show them.”

A gym mate of Limerick’s John Ross O’Rielly, McDonagh debuts against Matheus Pereira in a 4-round super middleweight bout. The Brazilian may not be the most gifted of boxers but is battle hardened courtesy of a mixed martial arts career.

Indeed, he holds an 11-6 MMA record and should prove an early test for the Irish boxer on Boston Boxing Promotion’s Brawl at the Hall card.

It’s a test the former underage amateur of note is confident he can ace. McDonagh believes he will start his career with a bang.

A Knockout, a big knockout is coming. I’m not gonna rush, but I’m not gonna rush my work. If I see it open, I’m going to take it, but I’m going to showcase my skills and show everyone what I got.”