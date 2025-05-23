Sean ‘Big Sexy’ Sexy ‘robbed’ against undefeated heavyweight KO artist

‘Big Sexy’ was denied a big scalp in controversial circumstances last week.

Sean Turner made a somewhat surprise return to the ring in Italy last weekend.

Fighting for just the first time since the summer of 2023, and for just the second time in seven years, the Dublin heavyweight took on Italy’s rising heavyweight, Mirko Carbotti in Rome.

Turner was brought in, in an attempt to get a name of sorts on the former amateur of note records, presumably the match makers hoping his lack of activity made him low risk, relatively high reward.

However, the big punching big man gave both Carbotti and his team the fright of their life and when he threatened to smash the Lazio native’s duck egg.

Indeed, but a controversial intervention from the referee, the 34-year-old could have registered his best win since he beat the world-ranked Arnold Gjergjaj in 2017.

The former Irish amateur international dropped the former amateur international heavy with a left hook before a minute of the fight had passed.

His opponent rose to unsteady feet but was seemingly handed a get out of jail free card by the referee.

As the stanza progressed, Turner suffered a cut over his left eye, which he and most neutrals argued came from a headbutt. It was also felt it was the kind of cut that could be managed in the corner between rounds. However, the referee deemed it a gash too dangerous, called off the fight, ruled it came from a punch and thus Carbotti had his hand raised.

Turner, who registered one of the fastest knockouts in irish boxing history on his debut, has been trying to guilt his opponent into a rematch since but it’s very unlikely Carbotti’s team will allow him repeat immediatley.