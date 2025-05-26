National Elite Competition Schedule
The IABA will run an Elite Competition in Belfast next week.
The competition isn’t to be mixed up with the National Elites, but is still of huge importance.
The tournament will be used to aid Zaur Antia and co select the Team Ireland to contest the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool in September.
With that in mind the competition will be held and World Boxing weights.
Below is the tournament schedule and details:
|Date
|Weigh In Times
|Start Time
|Session
|Weights
|Total Bouts
|Monday 2nd June
|8 – 11am
|2pm
|Prelim
|Men – 65kg
|26
|Quarter Final
|Men – 50kg, 60kg, 70kg, 75kg, 85kg
|Quarter Final
|Women – 51kg, 54kg, 60kg
|Tuesday 3rd June
|8am – 9am &
|6pm
|Quarter Final
|Men – 65kg
|15
|Semi Finals
|Men – 50kg, 60kg, 70kg, 90kg
|12pm – 1pm
|Women – 51kg, 54kg
|Wednesday 4th June
|8am – 9am &
|6pm
|Semi Finals
|Mens – 65kg, 75kg, 80kg, 85kg
|15
|Women – 60kg, 57kg, 65kg, 70kg
|12pm – 1pm
|Thursday 5th June
|8am – 9am
|6pm
|Final
|Mens – 50kg, 55kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg, 85kg, 90kg, 90+kg
|17 ( 3 w/o)
|Women – 48kg, 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg, 80+kg
|12pm – 1pm