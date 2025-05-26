AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

National Elite Competition Schedule

The IABA will run an Elite Competition in Belfast next week.

The competition isn’t to be mixed up with the National Elites, but is still of huge importance.

The tournament will be used to aid Zaur Antia and co select the Team Ireland to contest the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool in September.

With that in mind the competition will be held and World Boxing weights.

Below is the tournament schedule and details:

DateWeigh In TimesStart TimeSessionWeightsTotal Bouts
      
Monday 2nd June8  –  11am                   2pmPrelimMen – 65kg26
Quarter FinalMen – 50kg, 60kg, 70kg, 75kg, 85kg
Quarter FinalWomen – 51kg, 54kg, 60kg
      
Tuesday 3rd June8am  –  9am &6pmQuarter FinalMen – 65kg15
 Semi FinalsMen – 50kg, 60kg, 70kg, 90kg
12pm – 1pmWomen – 51kg, 54kg
      
Wednesday 4th June8am  –  9am &6pmSemi FinalsMens – 65kg, 75kg, 80kg, 85kg15
 Women – 60kg, 57kg, 65kg, 70kg
12pm – 1pm 
      
Thursday 5th June8am  –  9am6pmFinalMens – 50kg, 55kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg, 85kg, 90kg, 90+kg17 ( 3 w/o)
 Women – 48kg, 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg, 80+kg
12pm – 1pm 

