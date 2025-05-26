AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

Next Gen – Young Team Ireland Defeat Austria

Ireland were the 5 bouts to 2 victors over Austria in a scintiliating night of Elite International boxing, hosted by Erne Boxing Club in the The Westville Hotel, Enniskillen

57kg Gavin Ryan (Ratoath GG, Co. Meath) beat Michel Marinkovic, AUS, 5-0

60kg Lee McEvoy (Avona BC, Dublin)  beat Mert Ayan, AUS, 5-0

60kg Rhys Owens (Erne BC, Fermanagh) beat Muhammedali Ismaylov, AUS, RSC

67kg Luke Hall (Rochfortbridge BC, Westmeath) beat Alfred Nana, AUS, 5-0

71kg Matthew McCole (Illies GG, Co. Donegal) beat Rahman Altamirov, AUS, 5-0

84kg Lucky Aimufa, AUS beat Jason Clancy (Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim), 3-2

86kg Brian Kennedy (St. Brigid’s BC, Edenderry) v Micael Derouchie, AUS

Supporting contests:

Ben Millar (Erne BC, Fermanagh) v Jack Willis

Cameron Suttle (Erne BC, Fermanagh) v Damien Creavin (Olympic BC, Galway)

Anthony Malanaphy (Erne BC, Fermanagh) v Naoise McManus (Drumsna BC, Sligo)

This is the fourth international to take place to date in 2025, following the hosting by Central Council of 3 Youth internationals against Wales, and France/India, in March. These took place in Derry, at the National Stadium, and at Holy Family Boxing Club, Drogheda.

