Cork Teen to become Ireland’s Youngest Pro this weekend

Bernie McDonagh will become Ireland’s youngest pro fighter this weekend.

The Cork native officially joins the pro ranks when he makes his debut in Boston on Friday – and at just 17 is now Ireland’s youngest active professional.

McDonagh takes the gong from Donagh Keary, who is three years his senior at 20 and is already three fights into his pro career.

The teen prospect also becomes the first 17-year-old Irish fighter to box since James Power debuted in Mexico days before his Leaving Cert oral exam.

Indeed, so young is the Munster man that he wouldn’t be allowed to box as a professional in Ireland just yet – the BUI only afford licences to boxers 18 and above.

McDonagh, who is currently living in Boston, Massachusetts, was an underage amateur of note, winning national titles in both Ireland and England.

He faces somewhat of a baptism of fire when he steps through the pro ropes for the first time.

The gym mate of Limerick’s John Ross O’Rielly fights Matheus Pereira in a 4-round super middleweight bout. The Brazilian may not be the most gifted of boxers but is battle hardened courtesy of a mixed martial arts career.

Indeed, he holds an 11-6 MMA record and should prove an early test for the Irish boxer on Boston Boxing Promotion’s Brawl at the Hall’ card.

McDonagh’s debut will stream live at 7 PM EST in the United States and 12AM GMT+1 in Ireland at www.CombatSportsNow.com as part of “Brawl at the Hall” promoted by Boston Boxing Promotions.

Also featured on the card will be reigning WBC International Heavyweight Champion Andrii Novytskyi (14-0, 10 KO’s) and Nicky Tejada (10-0-1, 7 KO’s) amongst others.