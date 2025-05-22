IABA join World Boxing – Olympic future secure

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association has joined World Boxing, securing the Olympic future of the sport for Ireland in the process.

The IABA were previously affiliated to the International Boxing Association, an organisation the International Olympic Committee refuse to work with.

In April the IABA member clubs voted in favour of removing a reference to IBA/AIBA from the national governing body’s constitution, which paved the way for a subsequent vote on dual membership with both the IBA and World Boxing, which passed.

Ireland officially joined World Boxing today, along with 16 other national federations , taking the total membership to 106 countries.

A statement shared by the IABA reads:

The Olympic future of Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport is assured today, with confirmation that the Irish Athletic Boxing Association has joined World Boxing.

World Boxing’s membership has now surpassed the landmark of 100 members after its Executive Board approved the applications of 17 National Federations, to take its total to 106 countries. Alongside IABA, federations including Cuba, Spain, Mexico, Saudia Arabia, UAE, Uganda and Venezuela are joining WB.

Chair of IABA’s Board of Directors, Niall O’Carroll, says “This is a watershed moment for Irish Boxing, following the resounding “yes” of member clubs to safeguarding our Olympic future at our EGM in April. Every kid in every boxing club in the Association deserves the Olympic dream – and their clubs have made sure that dream can live on, to LA 2028 and beyond.

Irish Boxing has always valued our Olympic journey – from our first team of 9 boxers at Paris 1924, to winning 19 medals over the last 100 years and maintaining our standing as Team Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport. Kellie (Harrington, double Olympic gold medalist Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024), Katie (Taylor, London 2012 champion) and Michael (Carruth, Barcelona 1992, Ireland’s 1st boxing gold medalist), are ‘the best of us”, but we have more Olympic podiums to climb, and more medals to win. Our joining of World Boxing today ensures that.

This has been a journey for IABA, from our first vote on join World Boxing in August 2023, to the decisive ballot last month. I’d like to thank Central Council and President Anto Donnelly for invaluable advocacy and leadership and Sport Ireland and the Olympic Federation of Ireland for their on-going support of Irish Boxing.

The pace of World Boxing’s growth, from 6 members in August 2023 to almost 90 today, is testament to the focus of its leadership team on process, performance and the Olympic spirit. In that time, WB has scaled from a handful of members to organisation at confederation level on four continents, with full calendars of World and confederation level championships at all age groups. It’s a remarkable achievement, and one IABA is proud to now be part of”

IABA President, Anto Donnelly, says “This is a red letter day for the Irish Boxing family, and all the more important because our membership of World Boxing was the express will and wish of IABA’s clubs. It’s vital that we move forward, together. Our joining of World Boxing today represents the unity of Irish boxing, but also the value we place on our Olympic heritage and our Olympic future. No club knows when the Olympic medalists of the future will walk through their doors – and its in support of that possibility, in support of that dream, that we have such a comprehensive volunteer-led underage training and competition programmes at local, regional, national and international levels. With World Boxing, we can continue to strive to build on our standing as Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport.

The President of World Boxing, Boris van der Vorst, says: “To have surpassed the landmark of 100 National Federations in just over two years is a massive achievement and I would like to thank all of my colleagues and every one of our members for their support and their commitment to ensuring that boxing remains at the heart of the Olympic Movement