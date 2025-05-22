Sheer Delight – Jason Quigley teams up with promising prospect

Limerick’s latest Kian Hedderman will be unleashed into the pro ranks in the coming months.

The 21-year-old yesterday confirmed that he has outgrown the vest and has chosen to pursue a pro career.

Sheer Sports won the race for the former OLOL and St Francis amateur and former world title challenger Jason Quigley will manage the three-time Irish champion.

The popular prospect came to boxing in his late in his teens but quickly made his mark.

He claimed under-20, Noice and Senior Irish titles, became an Irish international and is highly regarded within the High Performance.

Hedderman is also the subject of good sparing rumour. Talk within the game has him performing well against names including former heavyweight champion of the world Jospeh Parker.

In the likes of the Paddy Donovan, Shaun Kelly, Graham McCormack, Gugu Donovan and even Andy Lee he has a lot, albeit with Limerick leanings, within the game who are big on his potential.